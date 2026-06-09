Pushpa-Style Visitor Gets VIP Entry At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple; Supervisor Removed After VIRAL VIDEO Surface

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man dressed in a Pushpa-style look was allegedly given VIP access inside the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

A controversy erupted after videos of his visit went viral on social media on Monday.

The videos show the man wearing a sari and blouse along with anklets, bangles, earrings, a nose ring and several garlands, including a lemon garland.

In one of the videos, a temple employee is allegedly seen escorting him to Ganesh Mandapam, an area generally associated with special-entry devotees. The footage also shows the visitor recording videos inside the temple premises, where photography and videography are prohibited.

Watch the video below :

In some videos, he can also be seen performing stunts with a stick and dancing in Pushpa-style, inside the campus. A large crowd can be seen gathered, and enjoying the scene.

Reports suggest that he was not treated as a regular devotee and was allowed to move through different sections of the temple with special access.

The controversy grew further after security personnel and temple employees were seen posing for photographs with the visitor. The viral videos raised questions about the enforcement of temple rules and security arrangements.

महाकाल मंदिर में तो भईया गजब ही है गयो।



उज्जैन वाले बाबा महाकाल के मंदिर की जे वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पे खूब जोर-जोर ते घूमि रही है।



एकु छोरा पुष्पा फिल्म के अल्लू अर्जुन जैसो मामलो जचाकर बाकायदा साड़ी ब्लाउज पायल नथ चूड़ी सब पहनकें सीधो ही VIP दर्शन करि आयो।



हमने तो सुना था कि… pic.twitter.com/euxQUCau4z — Pooran singh (@Bharangar320) June 9, 2026

Temple Administrator Pratham Kaushik said the videos are from February 5. He said that after the footage surfaced, the temple administration conducted an internal inquiry into the matter.

उज्जैन : उज्जैन के विश्व प्रसिद्ध बाबा महाकाल मंदिर की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पर एक बड़ा सवालिया निशान खड़ा हो गया है। फिल्म 'पुष्पा' के अल्लू अर्जुन के गेटअप में एक युवक साड़ी, ब्लाउज, नथनी, पायल और नींबू की माला पहनकर मंदिर परिसर में दाखिल हो गया। मंदिर में आपत्तिजनक वेशभूषा और… pic.twitter.com/VtE7QZR9zH — Lallu Ram (@lalluram_news) June 9, 2026

Following the inquiry, the supervisor concerned was removed from his position. Kaushik said that giving special access without permission and allowing photography or videography inside the temple goes against temple rules and the sanctity of the shrine.