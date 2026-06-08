Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan Reaches 57,497 Women In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA) has provided vital maternal healthcare services to 57,497 pregnant women in Indore during 2025-26, with an average of 157 women receiving health check-ups every day.

Health department data revealed that 16,798 women were identified as high-risk pregnancies and received specialised monitoring and treatment, ensuring timely intervention to prevent complications.

Additionally, 10,158 expectant mothers underwent sonography examinations as part of routine prenatal care, helping track foetal development and detect early warning signs.

Officials emphasised that the scheme focuses on providing quality antenatal care, early detection of pregnancy-related complications, and prompt medical attention to ensure safer pregnancies.

The programme is implemented across government hospitals, community health centres, urban primary health centres, and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, reinforcing the district’s maternal healthcare infrastructure.

By providing accessible and comprehensive care, PMSMA continues to empower pregnant women, improve maternal and child health outcomes, and strengthen public trust in government healthcare initiatives, contributing significantly to the district’s broader efforts in maternal and child welfare.