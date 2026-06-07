Domestic LPG Prices Hiked By ₹29 In MP; Cylinder Cost Crosses ₹1,000 In Gwalior, Ujjain | File Pic (Representational Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Domestic LPG cylinders have become costlier in Madhya Pradesh, with the price of a 14.2-kg cylinder increased by ₹29. The revised rates came into effect on Sunday, June 7.

In Bhopal, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder has risen from ₹918.50 to ₹947.50. Among the state's major cities, Gwalior has recorded the highest price, with a cylinder now costing ₹1,025.50, crossing the ₹1,000 mark. In Ujjain, consumers will have to pay ₹1,001.50 per cylinder.

The new rates in other major cities are ₹970 in Indore and ₹919.50 in Jabalpur.

This is the second increase in domestic LPG prices in nearly three months. Earlier, on March 7, the price of a domestic cylinder was increased by ₹60. With the latest hike, the cost of a domestic LPG cylinder has gone up by around ₹110 within three months.

According to oil marketing companies, the increase was necessary due to rising energy costs in the international market and losses incurred on domestic LPG sales.

As per sources quoted by news agency PTI, government-owned oil companies were reportedly suffering a loss of around ₹703 on every domestic LPG cylinder sold. Even after the latest hike, only a part of that loss is expected to be recovered.

The government had earlier increased domestic LPG cylinder prices by ₹50 on April 8, 2025. Commercial LPG cylinder prices were also raised by up to ₹31 on March 1, 2026.

Meanwhile, the price of 5-kg LPG cylinders has also been increased by ₹11, taking the cost to ₹821.50.