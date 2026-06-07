Domestic LPG Gets Costlier! Price Of 14.2-Kg Cylinder Hiked By ₹29; Check New Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, & Kolkata

The price of domestic LPG cylinders has been hiked by Rs 29 per cylinder, marking the second increase in three months as state-owned fuel retailers continue to grapple with elevated global energy costs. The price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in Delhi will now cost Rs 942 from the earlier Rs 913, with effect from June 7.

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The price of a domestic LPG cylinder in Mumbai has increased to Rs 941.50 from Rs 912.50 earlier. In Kolkata, the price has risen to Rs 968 from Rs 939.

According to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) website, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder is Rs 944.50 in Bengaluru, Rs 949 in Ahmedabad, Rs 949 in Kerala, Rs 956 in Goa, and Rs 957.50 in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier on June 4, in a press briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said that the government has taken several steps to ensure adequate LPG availability, including increasing domestic production and securing imports.

"Despite the ongoing situation in West Asia, supplies of crude oil, LPG, and natural gas remain stable, and adequate stocks of petrol, diesel, and LPG are available in the country", further assuring that "Our refineries are operating at optimum levels."

"As far as domestic cooking LPG is concerned, no dry-outs have been reported at LPG distributorships," she added.

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Read Also Delhi CNG Prices Hiked By ₹2/Kg: Check Revised Rates In Major Cities For May 26

Meanwhile, the latest increase follows a Rs 60 per cylinder hike on March 7, after the conflict in West Asia disrupted global energy supplies and pushed up international fuel prices.

The LPG price hike comes amid a broader round of fuel price increases. Petrol and diesel prices have been raised by a cumulative Rs 7.50 per litre since mid-May, while compressed natural gas (CNG) rates have increased by about Rs 6 per kg.

Earlier on June 1, oil marketing companies had increased the prices of commercial LPG cylinders, making fuel costlier for businesses across the country. The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi was raised by Rs 42, taking the revised rate to Rs 3,113.50, while in Kolkata, the hike was even steeper, as the price was increased by Rs 53.50, taking the revised rate to Rs 3,255.50.