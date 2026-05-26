Delhi CNG Prices Hiked By ₹2/Kg: Check Revised Rates In Major Cities For May 26

New Delhi: Prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) have once again been hiked, with a ₹2 per kg increase coming into effect from 6 am on Tuesday (May 26). The latest revision marks the fourth hike in less than two weeks amid rising global energy prices. Following the hike, CNG in Delhi now costs ₹83.09 per kg.

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Revised CNG Prices In Major Cities

Delhi ₹83.09/kg

Noida ₹91.70/kg

Gurugram ₹84.12/kg

Ghaziabad ₹102.90/kg

Faridabad ₹90.30/kg

Mumbai ₹84.00/kg

Kolkata ₹93.50/kg

Chennai ₹91.50/kg

Bengaluru ₹90.00/kg

Hyderabad ₹97.00/kg

Ahmedabad ₹82.25/kg

The latest hike is expected to directly impact daily commuters, cab operators and commercial vehicle owners who rely heavily on CNG as a primary fuel source.

Petrol disel prices in Delhi

Meanwhile, petrol prices in the national capital remain at ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel continues to be sold at ₹95.20 per litre.

Notably, there has been no change so far in the prices of piped natural gas (PNG) supplied to households or domestic LPG cylinders.

FM Sitharaman On Fuel Prices

Earlier on Monday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that reducing excise duties on petrol and diesel would result in a revenue loss of nearly ₹1 lakh crore, according to Wion.

She urged citizens to focus on the “three Fs”, fuel, fertiliser and forex and stressed the importance of maintaining confidence amid global uncertainty. Sitharaman also asserted that India’s economy remains resilient despite ongoing geopolitical and economic challenges.