 Mumbai: MGL Hikes CNG Price By ₹2 To ₹84 Per Kg; Auto And Taxi Fare Revision Likely Across MMR
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Mumbai: MGL Hikes CNG Price By ₹2 To ₹84 Per Kg; Auto And Taxi Fare Revision Likely Across MMR

Mahanagar Gas Limited has increased CNG prices in Mumbai by Rs 2 per kg, taking the rate to Rs 84/kg from May 14. The hike, linked to rising global energy costs and rupee depreciation, is expected to increase operational expenses for auto and taxi drivers, with transport unions indicating possible fare revision talks soon.

Abhishek PathakUpdated: Thursday, May 14, 2026, 05:18 PM IST
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Auto and taxi operators in Mumbai brace for higher running costs after MGL increased CNG prices across the MMR | Representational Image

Mumbai, May 14: Commuters and transport operators across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will face higher travel costs after the retail price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) was increased by Rs 2 per kg from midnight of May 13/14. With the latest revision by Mahanagar Gas Limited, CNG in Mumbai now costs Rs 84 per kg.

The company said the hike was unavoidable due to rising global and domestic gas procurement costs. In an official statement, MGL blamed geopolitical disruptions in the global energy market, increasing dependence on costly imported gas, rising crude oil prices, and depreciation of the rupee for the revision. Officials said the changing international energy situation has significantly affected the supply chain and pushed up operating costs.

Impact on commuters and transport operators

The increase is expected to impact lakhs of daily commuters and transport operators as Mumbai has a massive CNG-based public transport network. According to MGL, nearly 12.84 lakh vehicles in the MMR run on CNG. This includes around 4.7 lakh autorickshaws, over 1.6 lakh taxis, and more than 5 lakh private cars.

KK Tiwari, President of the Bharatiya Janata Party Taxi Rickshaw Aghadi, opposed the hike and said it would put additional pressure on drivers already struggling with inflation. He said demands for a fare hike are likely to gain momentum again and urged the state government to provide subsidies for auto-rickshaw operators.

Fare hike discussions likely

Transport union representatives said the hike would increase operational costs for autorickshaw drivers, with running expenses estimated to rise to more than Rs 18.30 per kilometre. Sources indicated that discussions on revising auto and taxi fares could take place soon.

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Despite the increase, MGL claimed that CNG remains cheaper than conventional fuels, offering nearly 44 per cent savings compared to petrol and 7 per cent savings over diesel.

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