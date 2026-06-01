Commercial LPG Gets Costlier From June 1, Businesses Face Higher Fuel Costs While Domestic Rates Stay Unchanged

Commercial LPG cylinder prices have increased across major cities from June 1. | Representational Image

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies have increased the prices of commercial LPG cylinders from June 1, making fuel costlier for businesses across the country. However, there has been no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders used by households.

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has gone up by Rs 42. After the latest revision, the cylinder will now cost Rs 3,113.50.

In Kolkata, the increase is even higher. The price of a commercial LPG cylinder has been raised by Rs 53.50, taking the new rate to Rs 3,255.50.

Apart from commercial cylinders, the price of 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders has also been increased. In Delhi, the retail price of these cylinders has risen by Rs 11 and now stands at Rs 821.50.

The revised rates came into effect from June 1 and are expected to increase operating costs for restaurants, hotels, eateries and other businesses that depend heavily on commercial LPG for daily operations.

Despite the hike in commercial cylinder prices, domestic consumers have received some relief as household LPG cylinder rates remain unchanged.

Oil marketing companies review LPG prices periodically based on market conditions and other factors. The latest revision affects only commercial and certain free-trade LPG categories, while domestic cooking gas prices continue at existing levels.