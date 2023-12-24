 MP: CBN Team Confiscates 3.065 Kg Heroin, Truck; Two Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: CBN Team Confiscates 3.065 Kg Heroin, Truck; Two Arrested

MP: CBN Team Confiscates 3.065 Kg Heroin, Truck; Two Arrested

Since it was not possible to search the truck on spot owing to safety and security reasons, it was brought to the CBN office.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 24, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In continuance of anti-drug operations, officers of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Jaora and Mandsaur confiscated six packets of heroin weighing 3.065 kilograms late Saturday night. Acting on the basis of specific intelligence, the team intercepted a truck ahead of Dhakad Chidaya, toward Jaora-Taal road, in Jaora tehsil of Ratlam district. According to information, the truck has a Punjab registration and would be carrying a huge quantity of heroin from Manipur to Madhya Pradesh and would be delivering it to a person en route between Shivpuri to Ratlam.

Officers said that strict surveillance on the suspected route was kept and after the successful identification of the vehicle by CBN officers, the truck was intercepted. The truck was carrying Bamboo sticks as cargo. On sustained questioning, the driver revealed that heroin was secreted in the dashboard of the truck. Since it was not possible to search the truck on spot owing to safety and security reasons, it was brought to the CBN office.

The truck was thoroughly searched and a total of six packets of heroin weighing 3.065 kilograms were recovered. After completion of legal formalities, the recovered heroin along with a truck and bamboo sticks have were seized and two persons were arrested under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is under progress.

Read Also
Indore: Man Kills Woman After Dispute Over Her Dog Barking At Him
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: CBN Team Confiscates 3.065 Kg Heroin, Truck; Two Arrested

MP: CBN Team Confiscates 3.065 Kg Heroin, Truck; Two Arrested

MP: MLA Visits Colonies; Hears Public Grievances, Promises Solution

MP: MLA Visits Colonies; Hears Public Grievances, Promises Solution

MP: Teacher Gets 4-Year Jail For Taking Bribe

MP: Teacher Gets 4-Year Jail For Taking Bribe

MP: Singhar Receives Rousing Welcome

MP: Singhar Receives Rousing Welcome

MP: Children In Sabakheda Village To Get Free Pick-And-Drop Services

MP: Children In Sabakheda Village To Get Free Pick-And-Drop Services