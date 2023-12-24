MP: CBN Team Confiscates 3.065 Kg Heroin, Truck; Two Arrested

Representative Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In continuance of anti-drug operations, officers of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Jaora and Mandsaur confiscated six packets of heroin weighing 3.065 kilograms late Saturday night. Acting on the basis of specific intelligence, the team intercepted a truck ahead of Dhakad Chidaya, toward Jaora-Taal road, in Jaora tehsil of Ratlam district. According to information, the truck has a Punjab registration and would be carrying a huge quantity of heroin from Manipur to Madhya Pradesh and would be delivering it to a person en route between Shivpuri to Ratlam.

Officers said that strict surveillance on the suspected route was kept and after the successful identification of the vehicle by CBN officers, the truck was intercepted. The truck was carrying Bamboo sticks as cargo. On sustained questioning, the driver revealed that heroin was secreted in the dashboard of the truck. Since it was not possible to search the truck on spot owing to safety and security reasons, it was brought to the CBN office.

The truck was thoroughly searched and a total of six packets of heroin weighing 3.065 kilograms were recovered. After completion of legal formalities, the recovered heroin along with a truck and bamboo sticks have were seized and two persons were arrested under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is under progress.