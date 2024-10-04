MP: Cabinet Venue Design To Depict Fort Of Rani Durgawati

MP CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Government is going to hold its next Cabinet at Singrampur of Damoh on Saturday. Its uniqueness is that it will be open air Cabinet meeting and its design is based on Rani Durgawati’s fort. The venue will have fort like entry gate and a Shiv temple.

This is for the first time that Cabinet is being organised in open area and it is inspired by Rani Durgawati’s architectural design.

The walls of venue will depict the entire life saga of queen Durgawati including her decisive fight against Mughal army, her wise rule and her role in empowering women.

The food venue will bear the rustic look of traditional Gond village to show the deep connection of queen with the Gondwana belt and its inhabitants. The food will be served in brass utensils to ministers. Notably, government is holding its Cabinet meeting at historical places connected with famous queens of Madhya Pradesh.

CM to participate in various programmes

Apart from chairing Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will attend different programmes. He will deposit money into the accounts of Ladli Behana’s social security pension beneficiaries.

He will also dedicate and lay foundation stones of various development works. He will also felicitate talented students. Besides this, he will visit Singorgarh fort, Nidankund water fall and ancient Durga temple.