MP Cabinet Clears Projects Worth Over ₹ 23,288 Crore; Extends Paddy Registration Deadline | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday approved the continuation of development projects worth over Rs 23,288 crore during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Briefing media persons after the meeting, MSME Minister Chetan Kashyap said the registration deadline for farmers for paddy procurement has been extended to November 4. He added that the Chief Minister has urged people to adopt indigenous (swadeshi) goods and prioritise such products in their purchases, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call.

Kashyap informed that 15 new satellite towns will be developed in the state to alleviate growing pressure on existing cities and improve urban infrastructure in surrounding areas.

राष्ट्रीय गीत 'वंदे मातरम्' गायन के साथ आज मंत्रालय में कैबिनेट बैठक प्रारंभ हुई। #CabinetMP https://t.co/KFQDEZMdXw — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 3, 2026

The Chief Minister had earlier mentioned this plan during an urban development event in Indore. Under the Prime Minister's Swamitva (ownership) Scheme, property registration for villagers is being facilitated free of cost. So far, approximately 15 lakh registrations have been completed, and the government has set a target to reach 20 lakh registrations by November 15.

The scheme is expected to benefit around 60 lakh people. For the proper implementation of Pradhan Mantri Swamitva Yojana, the Chief Minister has directed all ministers to visit those villages where the registration process has been fully completed and celebrate Diwali and Govardhan Puja there.

A large-scale distribution of registry documents will also be undertaken again in December. The next cabinet meeting, he said, is scheduled for November 18 at Gandhi Sagar (Neemuch); this will be a 'destination cabinet' meeting. The discussions will focus specifically on issues related to agricultural and industrial development, keeping in mind the 'Year of Farmer Welfare' and the 'Year of Industry,' he said.

In view of crop damage caused by nilgai (blue bull) and deer, the government has decided to relocate these animals to safer areas. Approximately 2,000 nilgai and deer have already been relocated using the 'Boma' technique, for which training was provided by experts from Africa. The birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda will be celebrated with grandeur across the state on November 15, with major events planned at three different locations.

An important preparatory meeting for this will be held at the Chief Minister's residence on November 5. Kashyap also stated that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the BJP rally in Bhopal. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal will also be present. People from across the state, including women, will participate in the rally.

--IANS