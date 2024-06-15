MP: Cab Door Claims Newly-Wed Techie Woman's Life In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Wedding bliss turned into a nightmare for a newly married techie couple. Little did the man know that the 'door of death' will mean that it would be the last time he sees his bride.

In a rare incident, a 28-year-old newly married woman lost her life in an accident after her two-wheeler hit an open door of a cab on MR 10 Road in Vijay Nagar police circle on Thursday night. The tragic incident occurred around 11 pm when she was returning home. She was rushed to the nearest private hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the cab driver negligently opened the front door of his parked car on the main road, and the woman coming from behind collided with it. However, the cab driver claimed that his car had run out of fuel and he was pushing it on foot with the front door open with his hands on the steering.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Aishwarya Verma, a resident of Veena Nagar.

Her family member Rahul said that Aishwarya was married to Shubham Panwar four months ago and both were living in Pune, working as IT engineers in private companies. She had come to the city to visit her in-laws with her husband a day prior to the incident.

She had gone to Meghdoot Chaupati with her husband to munch snacks with their friends at night. As she had to go to her maternal home in Dhar the next day, her husband told her to go home on a scootie as he had to meet his friends. She started for home but Shubham thought it would be unsafe for her to go alone, so he followed her on another two-wheeler.

Shubham claimed that the car driver suddenly opened the door of his parked car. She could not stop her two-wheeler and rammed into the door. She sustained severe head and nose injuries and her nose veins burst as it struck the door.

On the other hand, the cab driver Shubham Verma, a resident of Abhinandan Marg, said that his car had run out of fuel and he was pushing it on foot with the front door open and hands on the steering. He narrowly escaped being hit when the woman crashed into the door, he added.

The police launched an investigation into the case to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and handed over the body to the family members after conducting the post-mortem.