MP Bypolls: Malwa- Nimar votes in a big way, peacefully

Chunna Bhatta voters boycott polling in Nepanagar

Nepanagar assembly constituency in Burhanpur district recorded 76% voting till 6 pm. Barring a few minor incidents, voting remained peaceful. At Chunna Bhatta area, voters boycotted voting despite administration’s attempt to convince them into joining the poll.

Six candidates, including BJP’s Sumitra Kasdekar and Congress’s Ramkishan Patel, are in the fray. Bypoll at Nepanagar was held after the then Congress MLA Kasdekar joined BJP in March this year.

Meanwhile, administration and police department expressed gratitude to voters for supporting them amid the pandemic.

With good voting percentage, both parties are anticipating victory in Nepanagar, but political pundits kept their fingers crossed claiming that high voting percentage favours ruling party, but None of the Above (NOTA) could play an important role this time as well. Congress raised “Gaddar” (traitor) issue in its election campaign and high voting percentage could tilt in anyone’s favour.

Notably, in 2018, Nepanagar was among one of 22 assembly constituency where number of votes pulled into NOTA was more than the winning margin. Here NOTA got 2551 votes, while victory margin was just half of that (precisely 1264). Now both parties are waiting for November 10.

Rural voters turn up for voting in big way in Badnawar

Badnawar assembly constituency in Dhar district witnessed bumper voting on Tuesday. Till 5 pm, assembly seat had recorded massive 81.26% voting with tribal and other voters exercising their franchise in a big way.

When it comes to urban and rural voting percentage, voters in rural participated in the voting in a large compared to their urban counterparts. Now, both parties are anticipating their victory.

Earlier, in 2018 assembly elections Badnawar recorded 84.79% polling. With one hour to go, administration expected that this time voting percentage may break the previous record. In the previous elections, the then Congress candidate Rajwardhan Singh Dattigaon scored thumping victory by 41,506 votes. However, bypoll was necessitated after Dattigaon joined BJP along with 21 other Congress MLA, including six cabinet ministers in March this year.

Agar records 83.75% polling

Agar assembly constituency in Agar – Malwa district recorded 83.75% voting till 6 pm with 87.04% voters and 80.26% female voters exercising their franchise. With massive turn-out, both Congress and BJP candidates are expecting a favourable result on November 10. Bypoll in Agar was necessitated after then sitting MLA Manohar Untwal died due to prolonged illness. Following his demise, BJP gave ticket to his son Manoj Untwal, while Congress once again put faith on NSUI state president Vipin Wankhede. Wankhede lost to Untwal by margin of 2490 votes in 2018 assembly polls.

Meanwhile, local administration and police heaved a sigh of relief as voting ended without any turmoil or dispute.

One arrested for circulating fake audio recording

Police arrested one for circulating fake audio tape of BJP candidate Manoj Untwal. Arrested person was identified as Babu Rathi of Karadiya village. As per the local police, Rathi put fake audio recording in which Untwal allegedly demanding Rs 1 crore from a person.

Peaceful voting in Mandhata

Mandhata assembly constituency witnessed peaceful voting with 76.18% voters casting their votes till 6 pm. At few polling stations, voting percentage even crossed 80% mark. Amid ongoing pandemic, both officials and voters maintained social distancing and followed protocol laid by the health department.

Ahead of polling, administration provided ample quantity of disposable gloves, sanitizers, thermal scanners to avoid any complication.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Narayan Patel, who won the previous assembly elections on Congress ticket, performed pujan at Sant Singhaji Baba temple and took blessings before heading to polling booth. Congress candidate Uttampal Singh visited Khedapati Hanuman temple in Purni village with his family.

The staff and officials at polling booths displayed harsh attitude towards common people in the by-elections, claimed a source. Political parties were not allowed to crowd near the polling stations.

Corona patient participate in voting

Khandwa district epidemiologist Dr Yogesh Sharma informed that one Corona patient participated in the voting at Guyada polling station. Keeping tab on situation, administration and health department made all necessary arrangements at all polling stations. At Guyada, patient cast vote wearing a PPE kit. Three other family members of the patient also cast their vote wearing a PPE kit. All the four of the family members are in home isolation. Before bringing them to the polling station, health department team trained them on wearing a PPE kit. They were brought to the polling station in an ambulance and were later dropped at their place.

80% polling in Hatpipliya

Hatpipliya: Hatpipliya assembly constituency in Dewas district recorded 80 per cent voting. BJP candidate Manoj Choudhari, senior BJP leader Deepak Joshi excised their franchise along with their family members. In 2018, then Congress candidate Manoj Choudhari had defeated BJP candidate former school education minister Deepak Joshi by margin of around 13,500 votes.

Migrant labourers hold key in Suwasara

Suwasara assembly constituency here in Mandsaur recorded 82.61% voting till 6 pm with 85.54% male voters and 79.54% female voters casting their votes. With massive turn-out, both Congress and BJP leaders are eyeing favourable result.

From Suwasara, BJP’s Hardeep Singh Daang and Congress’s Rakesh Patidar are in fray along with seven other candidates. Amid ongoing pandemic, many anticipate low turnout this time, but voters of all age groups participated in the exercise in a big way. District election officer Manoj Pushp and SP Siddharth Choudhary remained on toe throughout the day and visited various polling stations.

Unlike previous elections, migratory labourers who returned to their native places amid pandemic could play a crucial role this time. According to information, around 5000 labourers who went to other places in search of livelihood had returned to their native places this year.