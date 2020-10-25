MP Bypolls: 10 star campaigners to reach Sanwer in next 4 days

Indore: With less than 10 days left for polling in 28 by-polls bound constituencies, both ruling BJP and main opposition Congress are sharpening their poll pitches.

As Tulsi Silawat is the protégé Jyotiraditya Scindia - who toppled with Congress-led government after crossing over to BJP with his supporters - and is contesting election from Sanwer constituency on saffron party ticket - all eyes are on this seat.

He is contesting against Congress leader Premchand Guddu who is giving him a tough time. Besides, both the parties have fired all cylinders to win this seat.

The campaign will get action-packed in the next four days in Sanwer seat. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Scindia are coming again to this constituency to seek vote for Silawat.

Before October 30, the BJP has fixed five events of star campaigners. These include everything from road shows to public meetings. Four star campaigners of Congress will also arrive in Sanwer during the next four days.

It includes many new names.

Scindia will arrive in Sanwer to address public meeting at village Chandravatiganj on October 27. The next day, on October 28, union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also hold a public meeting at Dharampuri, a village in Sanwer. On October 29, Chauhan will hold a road show from Semalia Chow to Kanadia and Nipania, the urban parts of the assembly constituency. On October 30, Scindia will once come to Sanwer and address the gathering in Dakachiya. On this day, a public meeting of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya is also going to be held in Kanadia.

The Congress too will not lag behind in campaigning. In the next four days from October 27 to 30, the four star campaigners of Congress can arrive in the evening.

According to Congress district president Sadashiv Yadav, Navjot Singh Sidhu will address a public gathering in Kampel. Congress senior leader Sachin Pilot will also come in the constituency to address a public meeting.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will also hold a meeting in Sanwer. Former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, who has not been seen in the campaign so far, will also reach Sanwer in the last round. Congress has not announced the last dates for the gathering and campaigning of these leaders. But between 27 and 30 all these will have their promotional campaigns.