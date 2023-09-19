MP: Brahmin Community Demands BJP & Congress To Include Their Demands In Election Manifesto | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In the State Brahmin Conference held at Hindi Bhavan, Bhopal on Sunday, it was unanimously decided that in the upcoming assembly elections, political parties will have to give written assurance of including the demands of the Brahmin community in their manifesto.

The community will consider supporting or opposing that party. If the political parties do not include the demands of the Brahmin community in their manifesto, then the Brahmin community will also decide to go for the third option or NOTA.

National president of Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj, Surendra Chaturvedi said this in the presence of all the state representatives present in the conference.

Chaturvedi and organisers of the Bhopal State Brahmin Conference, Sunil Pandey and Prafulla Dubey Sagar said that in conjunction with the Sarva Brahmin Conference Organising Committee, representatives from about 42 districts and tehsils who came to Hindi Bhavan in Bhopal and prepared a 17-point demand letter.

After the conference, the delegates reached the state offices to hand it over to the Congress and BJP. Due to the Congress office being locked, the Brahmins were forced to paste the demand letter on the gate.

The memorandum was handed over to office secretary Dr Raghavendra Sharma in the BJP office. They were requested to include as many of demands as possible in the party manifesto to be released in the upcoming elections.

