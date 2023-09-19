 BJP MP Narhari Amin Faints During Final Photo Session Of Members Of Parliament At Old Building; Video Surfaces
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
BJP MP Narhari Amin fainted during the group photo session at old building | ANI

New Delhi: BJP MP Narhari Amin fainted during the group photo session of Parliamentarians as the members of Parliament gathered for one last photo session with the old Parliament building in the background.

As soon as the MP collapsed, other members of the Parliament got water for him and checked on the MP. The MP recovered in time and participated in the photo session.

The members of Parliament are bidding one final goodbye to the old Parliament and are all set to move to the new Parliament building today (Tuesday) on September 19, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Meanwhile, the new Parliament building or from now, the Parliament of India, is all decked up to welcome the MPs. A programme in the Central Hall of (old) Parliament will mark the beginning and the first session of Parliament will be held in the House on Tuesday (September 19).

A Gazette notification issued on Monday (September 18) mentioned that the new building of Parliament will be hereon designated as the Parliament House of India.

Special Session Of Parliament Day 2 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi Enters Lok Sabha Chamber In New...
