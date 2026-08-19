MP Board Revises Exam Pattern: Classes 9-12 Get A More CBSE-Style Question Format | Canva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education revised its examination pattern for the 2026-27 session, introducing a CBSE-style approach for Classes 9 to 12 to place greater emphasis on reasoning and understanding.

The board also published the 2026-27 curriculum and subject-wise marking schemes for Classes 9 to 12 on its official Academics portal.

The revised pattern will place greater emphasis on logical reasoning and concept-based questions, reducing students’ dependence on rote learning and selective preparation.

MPBSE Secretary Buddhesh Kumar Vaidya said examinations for Classes 9 to 12 would be based on CBSE standards and include logical reasoning questions.

The board has also uploaded the 2026-27 curriculum and subject-wise marking schemes for Classes 9 to 12 on its Academics portal. However, the changes do not mean that MPBSE has adopted the CBSE syllabus.

New MP Board Exam Pattern 2026–27

2026–27 | What students need to know

01. New Session 2026–27: Revised examination framework introduced for the new academic session.

02 CLASSES COVERED: 9 to 12 The 2026–27 academic resources cover Classes 9 through 12.

03 QUESTION APPROACH More Logical & Application-Based Students need stronger understanding, reasoning and concept application.

04 CLASS 10 75 Marks The revised Class 10 pattern provides for a 75mark paper.

05 CLASS 12 80-Mark Written Paper The non-practical written paper is described as an 80-mark paper.

06 BIG SHIFT Less Rote Learning Preparation needs to move beyond memorised answers toward understanding and application.

The state board will continue with its own curriculum and examination system.

For Class 10, the revised pattern provides for a 75-mark written paper, including 30 marks for objective-type questions.

The paper will also contain 12 very short-answer questions carrying two marks each.

The number of long-answer questions has been reduced from four to three, while three short-answer questions will be asked without the earlier choice arrangement.

The revised structure leaves less scope for students to select easier questions and makes preparation across the syllabus more important.

Class 12 pattern revised

For Class 12 non-practical subjects, the written examination will carry 80 marks, comprising 10 very short-answer, four short-answer and four long-answer questions. Practical and internal-assessment components will continue for applicable subjects.

Mixed response from students

Students have welcomed and expressed concern over the change.

Class 11 student Sunidhi Mandoli supported the move away from rote learning.

Class 10 student Jinisha Jain feared that papers could become difficult.

Class 9 student Aman K said he remained unsure about the outcome.

School principal Sunanda Yadav termed the change positive but said its successful implementation would require coordinated efforts by teachers, students and parents.