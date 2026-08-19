College Students Join Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, Write Letters To Soldiers In MP's Narmadapuram | FP photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): At PM Shri Government Narmada College in Narmadapuram, students marked the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign through a series of activities aimed at strengthening patriotic spirit and appreciation for the armed forces.

A patriotic quiz and letter writing competition for soldiers and police personnel were organised at the college.

Participants answered questions on India s freedom struggle, national symbols and history.

Students also wrote handwritten letters expressing gratitude to soldiers and police personnel for their service and sacrifices.

The quiz team comprising Kishore, Shivansh Soni, Pavitra Gaur and Vinay Kumar secured first place.

Kiran Parihar, Yashika Saini and Priya Patel stood second, while the team of Pari Patwa, Vandita Yaduvanshi, Tanisha Rajput, Sanjana Vishwas and Kashish Kushwaha finished third.