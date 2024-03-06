MP: BJP, Congress Leaders Thrash Men For Stealing Soybean In Alot, Booked

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Alot police booked Congress and BJP leaders after a video surfaced showing them thrashing two people for stealing soybeans from a Market Business Association president's storage.

Police said that BJP divisional treasurer Saket Porwal and Congress leader Deepak Jhandi were booked under sections 294, 323,506 and 34 of IPC. SP Rahul Kumar Lodha took note of the viral video and instructed the station in charge to investigate and take appropriate action.

According to information, Yogendra Parmar and Kalu Kharol were caught stealing soybeans from Market Business Association president Lokesh Jhandi's heap in the market. Lokesh, who was elder brother of Congress leader Deepak Jhandi called him on the spot.

Deepak along with BJP leader Porwal reached mandi and assaulted both the thieves with pipes. Yogendra Parmar fled the spot. Later, a case of theft against both of them was registered at the Alot station and Kalu Kharol was arrested.

When both the leaders were assaulting the thieves, someone from the mandi recorded them and surfaced the video.

As soon as the thief Yogendra's father Kailash learnt about the video, he logged a harassment complaint against both political leaders.

Objecting, Lokesh said that there has been a continuous series of theft incidents recorded from Mandi. Even when an accused is caught with great difficulty, they are charged under normal sections and are released on bail. After being released from jail, they often commit crimes again without any fear of punishment.