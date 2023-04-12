MP: Bike robbery accused held in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Tanda Police succeeded in nabbing two of the four unknown miscreants involved in Kolyabari bike robbery case. The accused have been identified as Jitendra Bhuria and Bhim Singh Alawa. Reportedly, Antar Singh Baghel of Tanda village went to Balwari with his friend to visit the Hanuman Temple on Hanuman Jayanti.

While returning, a bike and a phone were looted by four unknown miscreants at Kolyabari Ghati on Tanda-Jeerabad Road, near Kolyabari village. After this, a complaint was registered by Antar Singh Baghel at Tanda Police Station under crime number 81/2023 and Section 392 of the Indian Penal Court (IPC).

Under the guidance of additional superintendent of police (ASP) Devendra Patidar and sub-divisional officer

(SDO, Police) Dheeraj Babbar, a team was formed to reveal the miscreants. Acting on a tip-off, the team arrested two of them from Dhayadi village. The remaining accused would be arrested soon, cops said.