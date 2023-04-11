Caught on Cam: Furious over 'love-trapping' a 19-year-old girl despite being married, locals thrash Dhar man

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A man was brutally thrashed by the villagers for allegedly 'love-trapping' a 19-year-old girl despite being married to another girl of the same village. Though the incident was reported on Monday, but it came to fore on Tuesday after video of the entire incident went viral on the social media.

Swung into the action, the police registered case against four persons and arrested them, informed additional superintendent of police Devendra Patidar.

The case was reported in Sulgaon village under Kukshi police station limit. In the video it was clearly seen how villagers kicking and punching the young man. They beat him so much that even his clothes were torn.

The mob can be heard in the video yelling, "Make his photo and video viral, and only then will they understand."

After the video went viral, the police reached the village on Tuesday afternoon and arrested the four people involved in the assault and brought them to the police station. On the other hand, the victim youth also reached the police station in the afternoon and got a case registered against the assaulters.

According to information, a 19-year-old girl from village went missing on March 28 and her relatives lodged her missing complaint with Kukshi police station.

Later, relatives found the girl with Sanjay. As Sanjay is already married a girl from the same village, relatives asked the girl to leave Sanjay. However, the girl was very much in love with him and affirmed to stay alone with Sanjay, despite knowing that he already married.

Even before the police, girl in her statement expressed her desire to stay with Sanjay. Her family members tried hard to explain her, but in a vain. As she is an adult, police had allow her to go along with Sanjay. Both started staying at rented room in Kukshi.

Meanwhile a dispute took place between the couple and Sanjay decided to drop the girl at her parental place. This further enraged the girl’s relatives and they decided to take matter to the village panchayat accusing him of spoiling lives of two girls from the same village.

Before, panchayat could discuss the issue, girl’s father and other relatives lost their cool and started bashing Sanjay in the middle of the village.

They claimed that Sanjay had a love marriage before with a girl from the same village and now he again trapped a village girl in his love trap and took her away. They accused him of ruining the lives of two girls from the same village.

