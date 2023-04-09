MP: Chhatar Singh Darbar inspects railway station construction work in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament, Dhar-Mhow constituency, Chhatar Singh Darbar accompanied by top railway officials carried inspection of the construction of the railway station and yard-related works on Saturday.

Railway officials apprised MP that construction is making swift progress. He also inspected various developmental works under Indore-Dahod Rail project from Dhar to Gunavad. He along with rail project officer Nageswara Rao, SS Verma besides construction agency officers visited Gunawad village under Dhar tehsil. This rail connectivity is expected to provide a reliable and comfortable transportation infrastructure in the region.

Stressing on the farmer’s issue, he instructed officials to be careful not to annoy the farmer because of construction work and to regularly check any water-logging in order to prevent flooding in farms. Darbar reached a plant located in Jamanda village and inspected the laboratory. He sought information regarding tunnel construction in Pithamapur and bridge construction on Chambal River.

Regarding tunnel construction, railway has initiated the mobilisation of machines and is seeking permission from district officials for drill and tunnel blasting. Railway officials apprised the MP that construction work of the bridge is underway and is expected to speed up in the coming days. The MP instructed officials that work should be finished in the allotted period. BJP district general secretary Vishwas Pandey, Rail Lao Maha committee president Pawal Jain, Hukum Kasliwal and other prominent people were present.

