MP: Beware Of Pickpockets At Mahakal City!

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Due to the holidays in the last days of the year, a large number of devotees from all over the country are coming to the city to have the darshan at temples here. Along with this, gangs involved in pickpocketing and mobile theft have also become active. The target of the thief gang is Mahakaleshwar Temple, Mangalnath, and Kalbhairav Temples where the miscreants are carrying out crimes.

On Sunday afternoon, a woman stole money from a devotee's pocket by picking his pocket in Mangalnath temple, the report of which has been lodged at Chimanganj police station. Police said that Akhilesh Kumar, 55, son of Murarilal Goyal, a native of Main Market Suroth Colony, Rajasthan, had reached the Mangalnath temple at around noon with his family. Here an unknown person stole Rs 35,000 from his pocket. Akhilesh Goyal got the CCTV cameras of the temple checked in which a woman was seen taking out money from his pocket. He searched for the woman on the temple premises, caught her, and informed the Chimanganj Mandi police.

Police brought the accused to the police station who during interrogation revealed her name as Gangabai, wife of Arjun, a resident of Bundi, Rajasthan. During the search, stolen Rs 35,000 was also recovered from the woman. Police registered a case of theft on Akhilesh's report and arrested Gangabai. Police said that the woman had probably come to the temple with the gang to commit the theft. As soon as Gangabai was caught, her gang members ran away.

Incidents Of Mobile Theft In Mahakal Temple

For the last three days, Mahakaleshwar temple has been crowded with devotees from all over the country. Taking advantage of this, gangs of thieves are raiding the pockets of devotees and stealing mobile phones and purses. The devotees who reach Mahakal police station with complaints are being assured of investigation by taking applications. At the same time, the temple committee is also announcing in the mike to be alert for thieves.