MP: Christmas Celebrated With Great Zeal In Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Christmas was celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal in the churches in the city and surrounding areas. Special illumination was done on all the churches. Prayers were conducted in the churches till 1 am on Monday.

The festival was celebrated with great pomp in the city's Builder Memorial Church, Diocese of Bhopal, Church of North India. A large number of devotees of the Christian community participated, in which prayers for world peace were done and melodious hymns were sung.

The sermon on the birth of Lord Jesus was given by the priest in-charge Subendra Kanasia. He said that the entire universe welcomed the birth of Jesus. The angels announced the birth of Jesus with joy to shepherds.

According to him, Heaven is happy that God is incarnated in the form of Jesus, Mother Mary is happy to become the mother of God and is ready to fulfill the will of God, and the shepherds are happy and excited to see Jesus as one for us.

He said that the Savior has been born and this is Christ the Lord, wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger. Many astrologers from the East, who are great scholars, have come to offer their gifts to Jesus because God gave his only son Jesus Christ as a gift to this world to sacrifice himself for the salvation of mankind.

Christmas celebrated at Jason Academy

Christmas was celebrated with great pomp at Jason Academy, a famous school of Mhow. The birth and actions of Lord Jesus were presented in the form of a drama by the young students of the school.

The students of the school also presented various songs and dances, along with this, class-wise competitions were organised in which Christmas tree and painting competitions were held. Everyone was congratulated for Christmas by school director Jason Joseph and principal Smita Joseph.

The programme concluded by distributing sweets to the students of the school. On this occasion, the atmosphere of the school seemed full of happiness.