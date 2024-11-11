 MP: Ayushman Bharat Scheme For Senior Citizens; Only 4.5K Ayushman Cards Issued In 10 Days
Around 1.3 lakh elderly residents qualify for the scheme’s Rs 5 lakh annual health coverage.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 09:06 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of senior citizens are encountering significant obstacles in obtaining their Ayushman Bharat health cards due to which only 4,500 Ayushman cards have been issued in the past 10 days. Around 1.3 lakh elderly residents qualify for the scheme’s Rs 5 lakh annual health coverage.

The primary hurdle lies in Aadhaar verification, as many senior citizens' Aadhaar cards are not linked to their mobile numbers. Without the same, the applicants cannot receive the required OTP for registration. Due to the ongoing issues, elderly individuals are being directed to Aadhaar centres to update their mobile details, creating additional delays and frustration.

Moreover, fingerprint recognition issues are also complicating the process, as fingerprint scans often fail for older applicants. Meanwhile, the officials said that senior citizens should update their Aadhaar information promptly, as linking a mobile number allows them to complete Ayushman card registration from home.

"We are receiving many complaints, but linking a mobile number to Aadhaar is essential, as it’s part of the process. Families should register eligible elderly members, which adds an additional Rs 5 lakh in healthcare coverage for the family,” said Devendra Raghuvanshi, AyushmanScheme In-Charge.

MP Online centres milking money

Some seniors have turned to MP Online Centres for assistance, but many report being charged up to Rs100 per application, even though the service is intended to be free. A couple from Sudama Nagar shared their frustration, explaining that they were unable to complete the registration on their mobile and had to pay for help at a local centre.

