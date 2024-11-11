Bhopal: Extensive Crackdown On Drugs Peddlers, 24 Held In 15-Day Operation

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch conducted extensive raids on drug peddlers across the city and arrested 24 persons in connection with 18 cases pertaining to drugs smuggling and selling.

During a 15-day operation the authorities seized 52 kg of cannabis and around 100 grams of MD powder, valued at approximately ?15 lakh. Additional DCP (crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that so far this year, the Crime Branch has seized 400 kg of cannabis, 36 kg of charas, 132 boxes of codeine-based cough syrup, besides two-wheeler and two four-wheelers used in the crime.

The total value of the seizures is estimated at ?14.10 crore. Chouhan added that a significant number of drug sellers were women, who were not only involved in transporting but also selling the drugs. The arrested persons were found in possession of cannabis in some locations and MD powder in others.

Vehicles used in the smuggling operations have also been impounded. Authorities are now analysing the technical data from the confiscated mobile phones to trace the supply chain and further dismantle the drug network. Investigations are underway to seize properties acquired through illegal drug profits, with proceedings being carried out under section 111 of the BNS Act to target the drug racket.