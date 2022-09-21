MP: Aspirants adopt Gandhi's 'gentle way' to protest against delay in recruitments of state exams

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of aspirants adopted Mahatma Gandhi's gentle way and started 'Bharti Satyagraha' to mark an indefinite protest against the delayed recruitments of various exams conducted in the state.

Students flocked to Deendayal Park, Bholaram square in the city on Wednesday to participate in the protest after several recruitment agencies in the state failed to clear a single vacancy in the last four years.

Notably, the movement started under the banner of the National Educated Youth Union. The aspirants demanded time-bound completion of the recruitments of various exams conducted in the state.

Leader of the union, Manraj Singh said, "We have staged one-day protests many times but this time we have made up our minds to fight for either in or out. We have been waiting for the results of PSC and other exams of Vyapam since 2018."

One of the aspirants, Akash Pathak who has been preparing for the MPPSC exams for the last three years said, "No more assurance, we want the result this time. Earlier, we used to call off our protest after the assurance of officials but this time we will not stop the protest till we get it in writing."

"We are staging a peaceful demonstration following the path of Mahatma Gandhi and putting our problems before the government. The protest will continue till September 28. If our demands will not be fulfilled, we will continue with the second phase of the protest from September 28 on the occasion of Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary. In the second phase, we will start a foot march from Indore to Bhopal," Pathak said.

Pathak further briefed about their movement and that they were extending their efforts to connect various unemployed youths, and students from various districts via social media and other modes to join the Satyagraha movement.

According to the student union, they have prepared a memorandum of their demands which includes around 14 demands to be resolved at the earliest.

The demands are mentioned below:

The state government should cooperate with the high court in the OBC reservation case so that the decision can be taken as soon as possible.

The results of previous exams should be declared soon and issue the notifications of exams to be conducted by MPPSC this year.

The calendar of upcoming recruitment exams by PEB, including all the backlog posts should be issued. Contractual appointments should be banned and start the recruitment process in various departments of the state.

Following an announcement made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in August 2020 that state government jobs would be given to the students of Madhya Pradesh and not to the students of other states. Necessary legal provisions should be prepared and implemented on it.

Second counseling should be started by increasing the posts in teacher recruitment of class 1 and class 2 so that the vacant posts in schools can be filled.

The number of posts in MPTET class 3 should be increased to 51000. Merit List of MP Constable with 15% Waiting list should be issued soon.

Extended retirement age to be reduced to 58 years. Full salary should be given by eliminating the provision of 70, 80, and 90% in the salary.

Vacancies for Assistant Professors should be issued. The process of normalization should be ended.

In any recruitment of PEB, the syllabus format should be revised as it is in PSC.

Besides, the student union demanded that proper employment laws should be made for the students. Before finalizing the employment law, an advisory committee should be constituted, in which experts from all fields, eminent educationists, representatives of youth organizations active in the state, and students should be included.