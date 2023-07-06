 MP: ASHA Workers Gherao Jabalpur Collector's Office, Demand Hike In Honorarium Like Anganwadi Workers
The protest comes three weeks after CM Chouhan announced a raise in Anganwadi workers' remuneration to Rs 13000 a month.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 04:31 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): ASHA workers gheraoed the collector's office and staged protest, demanding a hike in honorarium in Jabalpur on Thursday. The development comes three weeks after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced to raise Anganwadi workers' remuneration to Rs 13000 per month from Rs 10,000.

Last month, CM Chouhan also promised Anganwadi workers that their salary would be hiked by Rs 1,000 every year.

Under the banner of CITU, Asha and Usha workers, on Thursday, demanded that they should also be given an honorarium similar to Anganwadi and the Madhya Pradesh government should organize a 'Mahasammelan' for them too.

