 MP: Angry over Karnataka Congress, Bajrang Dal & Vishwa Hindu Parishad to recite Hanuman Chalisa at 100 locations in Indore on May 9
Notably, Karnataka, Congress party in its election manifesto has proposed to ban "hatred spreading organisations like Bajrang Dal with PFI" if it forms a government in Karnataka.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 03:39 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Angry over Karnataka Congress' proposal to ban Bajrang Dal, the Indore unit of the Hindu organisation, has decided to recite Hanuman chalisa across 100 locations in the city.

"The fact they have llinked PFI aand Bajrang Dal together and mentioned it in the manifesto is extremely unfortunate and hateful," said Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) & Bajarang Dal Indore unit secretary Rajesh Binjwe and Coordinator of Bajrang Dal Indore Department Tannu Sharma.

Therefore, it is decided that Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal will recite Hanuman Chalisa on 9th May, at 8 pm, across 37 blocks, sections, villages, localities and local Hindu society of Indore division, with the hope that so that Lord Hanuman ji Maharaj can provide "wisdom" to the people of Congress, he added.

