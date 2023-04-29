 MP: Alot district panchayat member’s husband gives Rajasthan cops a miss
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Alot district panchayat member’s husband gives Rajasthan cops a miss

MP: Alot district panchayat member’s husband gives Rajasthan cops a miss

Cops wanted to arrest him in case of drug smuggling

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 12:35 AM IST
article-image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A police team from Jhalawad district in Rajasthan raided Taal village of Alot tehsil in Ratlam district for Vinay Pitliya wanted in connection with smuggling of 850 grams smack.

Taal police station in-charge Nagesh Yadav said that the police team from Ghatoli police station came to Taal along with a peddler who was arrested there in connection with peddling of banned drug. Police team was searching for Vinay Pitliya, husband of district panchayat member Rani Pitliya and brother of BJP district secretary Sanjay Bunty Pitliya.

As news of arrival of Rajasthan police spread in the village like wildfire, Vinay fled the spot and police team returned empty-handed.

Yadav said that the peddler arrested by Ghatoli police with 850 grams of smack had told the cops that he bought this drug from Vinay Pitliya. Based on his statement, police came to the village along with the peddler.

Yadav added that Ghatoli police also made Vinay Pitaliya a co-accused in the peddling case after registering a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

Read Also
MP: Saint, who undertook Narmada Parikrama at 102, dies in Alot
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Alot district panchayat member’s husband gives Rajasthan cops a miss

MP: Alot district panchayat member’s husband gives Rajasthan cops a miss

MP: Ex-minister Chitnis visits storm affected areas, inspects crop damage in Burhanpur

MP: Ex-minister Chitnis visits storm affected areas, inspects crop damage in Burhanpur

MP: PM Modi virtually launches FM Radio at Burhanpur, 90 other places

MP: PM Modi virtually launches FM Radio at Burhanpur, 90 other places

Pooja Chouhan murder case: Accused in police remand in Dhar

Pooja Chouhan murder case: Accused in police remand in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: NFL distributes school bags, educational kits to students in Guna

Madhya Pradesh: NFL distributes school bags, educational kits to students in Guna