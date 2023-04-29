MP: Alot district panchayat member’s husband gives Rajasthan cops a miss

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A police team from Jhalawad district in Rajasthan raided Taal village of Alot tehsil in Ratlam district for Vinay Pitliya wanted in connection with smuggling of 850 grams smack.

Taal police station in-charge Nagesh Yadav said that the police team from Ghatoli police station came to Taal along with a peddler who was arrested there in connection with peddling of banned drug. Police team was searching for Vinay Pitliya, husband of district panchayat member Rani Pitliya and brother of BJP district secretary Sanjay Bunty Pitliya.

As news of arrival of Rajasthan police spread in the village like wildfire, Vinay fled the spot and police team returned empty-handed.

Yadav said that the peddler arrested by Ghatoli police with 850 grams of smack had told the cops that he bought this drug from Vinay Pitliya. Based on his statement, police came to the village along with the peddler.

Yadav added that Ghatoli police also made Vinay Pitaliya a co-accused in the peddling case after registering a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.