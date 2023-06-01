MP: Alirajpur tops Indore division in implementation of farmers' interest waiver scheme

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore division has so far performed excellently in the implementation of the chief minister farmers' interest waiver scheme. Three districts of the division stand at first, second and third place in the state respectively. These are Alirajpur, Indore and Jhabua.

Divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma appreciated the work done in these districts and congratulated the collector and the officers of the concerned department.

A divisional-level review meeting was held on Wednesday through video conferencing by divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma to review the progress of schemes and programmes implemented by the state government.

Collectors and CEOs of district panchayats of the districts of the division were present in the meeting. In the meeting, Chief Minister Jan Seva Abhiyan 2.0, Ladli Bahna Yojana, Chief Minister Farmer Interest Waiver Scheme, disposal of revenue cases, disposal of partition demarcation and renaming cases, preparations related to dealing with natural calamities, distribution of forest rights pattas, preparations for Chief Minister's Learn Earn Scheme.

The preparations for flood control in the downstream area of the irrigation scheme were reviewed. It was informed in the meeting that applications are being taken from the farmers for interest waiver under the Chief Minister's Farmers Insurance Scheme and they are being registered on the portal.

Better work is being done in this direction in Indore division. It was told that so far more than 1.34 lakh applications have been received in the division.