 MP: Admin In Poll Mode, Soybean Farmers Struggle With Losses In Mandsaur
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 10:33 PM IST
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): With government machinery busy in poll preparations, hundreds of soybean farmers of Mandsaur are struggling to recover losses.

Farmers claimed that the soybean crop was damaged in incessant rains. Instead of helping the farmers, the Shivraj government was busy distributing freebies.

“The delay in providing compensation and insurance further exacerbated our financial hardships, making it difficult for us to sustain our family,” the farmers said.

Farmers claimed that the heavy rainfall caused significant damage to the soybean crop, leading to a high number of rotten pods. Despite the costly labourers employed for harvesting, the fields remained waterlogged, making it even more challenging to salvage any usable crops. This unfortunate turn of events impacted farmers’ agricultural endeavours hitting their financial stability. This forced many farmers to seek additional financial assistance, they added.

Provide compensation without survey: Cong

Congress leader Parshuram Sisodia said, “We are continuously demanding compensation from the Shivraj government without a survey.”

He claimed that memorandums were submitted, dharna and gherao of tehsil office too were undertaken. However, all this failed to break state government and finance minister’s slumber.

“They are busy in elections. They only talk about farmers and do nothing for them,” he said.

Malhargarh Block Congress President Anil Sharma said that the BJP government’s true face had been exposed.

Sharma said that in 2019 too, crops were damaged; at that time, Kamal Nath gave compensation without survey. On the same lines, the Shivraj government should also compensate the farmers at the rate of Rs 40,000 per hectare.

Follow us on

