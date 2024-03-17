MP: 7-Day Tribal Festival 'Bhagoriya' To Begin From March 18 | FP Photo

Indore/ Alirajpur: As the much-awaited Bhagoriya festival is set to begin on Monday, excitement is palpable in Dhar, Jhabua, and Alirajpur. Nestled in the valleys of natural beauty, the tribal-dominated areas of western Madhya Pradesh are witnessing a vibrant resurgence of cultural identity through the celebration of the Bhagoriya festival. Despite the modernisation sweeping across India, these tribal communities have steadfastly preserved their rich cultural heritage.

The seven-day vibrant fest, scheduled to commence on March 18 and runs until March 24, coinciding with Holika Dahan, Bhagoriya is a week-long celebration that sees a surge in activities and commerce.

The weekly haat markets in villages are already bustling with crowds, anticipating the festival's commencement. These markets will remain open until March 17, catering to the increased demand for clothes, makeup, jewellery, and groceries, as tribal communities prepare for the festivities.

One of the key aspects of the Bhagoriya festival is the return of migrant workers to their native villages. With the festival approaching, the process of labourers returning to the area has begun, contributing to the vibrant atmosphere of homecoming and reunion.

Symbolising love and tradition

Considered a festival of love among the tribals, Bhagoriya sees unmarried boys expressing their affection by applying turmeric on their bodies, donning turbans, and adorning coloured buns on their foreheads. Girls, dressed in ghagra-lugdas, also wear coloured buns, forming groups as they roam the markets.

Expressing affection

The festival provides a unique way for young couples to express their intentions for marriage. Boys apply coloured buns on the foreheads of the girls they admire, and if the girl reciprocates by applying gulal (coloured powder) to her suitor, it is considered an acceptance of the proposal.

Tradition and revelry

Leading up to Holi, tribal communities engage in music and dance, with groups forming troupes and performing for donations in the villages. The collected money is used to buy a goat, and the festivities culminate in a communal meal. The days from Rangpanchami to Saptami are known as Gada Dada Pagal Din, marked by abundant consumption of liquor and toddy.

A celebration of heritage

Dhar, Jhabua, and Alirajpur, with their picturesque landscapes and vibrant tribal culture, stand out as paradises for the tribals. Amidst the natural splendour, the Bhagoriya festival serves as a poignant reminder of the rich cultural tapestry that these communities proudly uphold, keeping their traditions alive in the 21st century.

Bhagoria Mela (March 18 to March 24)

March 18 (Monday): Alirajpur, Azad Nagar, Petlawad, Rambhapur, Mohankot, Kundanpur, Rajla, Badaguda and Medwa.

March 19 (Tuesday): Bakhatgarh, Ambua, Andharwada, Pitole, Khayandu, Thandla, Tarkhedi and Barwet.

March 20 (Wednesday): Barjhar, Khattali, Chandpur, Bori, Umarkot, Machhaliya, Karwad, Bodayata, Kalyanpura, Madrani and Dhekal.

March 21 (Thursday): Phulmal, Sondwa, Jobat, Para, Harinagar, Sarangi, Samoi and Chainpura.

March 22 (Friday): Valpur, Katthiwada, Udaygarh, Bhagor, Bekalda, Mandlians Kalidevi.

March 23 (Saturday): Nanpur, Umrali, Ranapur Meghnagar, Bamaniya, Jhakanavada and Baledi.

March 24 (Sunday): Chakatla, Kulvat, Sorwa, Aamkhut, Jhabua, Jhiran, Dholiyawada, Raipuria, Kakanwani and Kanwada.