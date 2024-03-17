MP Weather Update: Rain, Hail Kills Cattles In Betul; Orange Alert Issued For Jabalpur, Seoni & More | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hail and rain re-entered Madhya Pradesh with strong winds at 2 pm in Betul on Sunday. Atleast four cattles also died due to lightning in Barhavi area. At the same time, a kutcha house collapsed in Silpati village of Shahpur. Due to the storm, tin sheds of many houses were also blown away.

The Meteorological Departemnt has issued an orange alert for hail and rain in 6 districts of the state including Jabalpur, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Umaria.. At the same time, there will be light rain and thundershowers in 13 districts including Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Sagar.

According to Meteorological Center Bhopal, winds from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are bringing moisture. Because of this, the weather has changed for the third time in March. The activity of the new system will have more impact in Jabalpur, Rewa and Shahdol divisions, whereas there may be light clouds in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain divisions.

Earlier, it rained for 40 minutes in Seoni on Saturday while hail fell in Balaghat. The weather also changed in Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Singrauli. A similar phase will continue for the next 3 days i.e. till 19th March.

Heat to return from March 20

Dr. Vedprakash Singh, Senior Scientist of Meteorological Department, Bhopal, said that at present the trough line is passing over Northern Odisha via Chhattisgarh till Vidarbha. Due to this, south-westerly winds are bringing moisture from the Arabian Sea. South-eastern winds are also bringing moisture from the Bay of Bengal to the eastern part of Madhya Pradesh. Due to this, the period of rain, hail and strong storms has started. There is a possibility of hailstorm and rain in Eastern Madhya Pradesh.

After 3 days of rain in the state, a Western Disturbance will be active from the night of March 20. After its return, the effect of heat will increase again.