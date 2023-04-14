MP: 7 Army School students fall ill after eating snacks at school canteen in Mhow

Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Seven students of Army Public School, Mhow fell ill after they reportedly ate snacks at the school’s canteen on Thursday. They were taken to Mhow Military Hospital for treatment.

Block Medical Officer Dr Yogendra Singare told Free Press that the students started vomiting and some became senseless after eating at the school. Dr Singare said that a medical team was immediately sent to the school and the team has taken samples of the eatables available at the school.

Despite several calls, school principal PK Tiwari did not take calls from the media and barred the school staff from speaking.

However, as per the sources, the canteen has been sealed by the school management till further orders and an inquiry is being started.

Sources said some students took snacks from the canteen situated on the school campus and as soon as they came out of the canteen, seven children started vomiting. A few of them went senseless, and they were rushed to the Mhow Military Hospital (MH). As per the MH sources, all of them were discharged from the hospital in the evening.

Sources said that a similar incident took place a few months back when about a dozen students had suffered from food poisoning. At that time, the canteen was closed for a few days but was again opened by the school management.

This time the school canteen was sealed because the school chairman was present in the school taking interviews of teachers. It was due to him that such strict action was taken against the canteen.

When parents of the students were contacted, they said that there is a lack of cleanliness in the school. Neither the toilets nor the water coolers are cleaned. Teachers bring drinking water from their homes but children are compelled to drink the unhygienic water provided in the school.

Some parents claimed that they have complained to the school principal but no action has been taken by him.