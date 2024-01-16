MP: 4 Injured As Truck Overturns On Car In Gandhwani

Representative Image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A truck loaded with cotton rolls overturned on a Bolero car in Gandhwani under Dhar district, severely injuring four people.

As per details, a road accident occurred on Monday night near HP Petrol Pump in Gandhwani. The incident resulted in four individuals sustaining injuries, with one person critically injured, necessitating urgent referral to Barwani.

Vehicle, parked on the roadside, fell victim. Locals rushed to the scene, promptly rescuing the four occupants seated inside the Bolero.

Among them, three individuals suffered injuries, while one, identified as Anju Khode, was critically injured and swiftly referred to Barwani for medical care.

The four occupants of the car included Rajwanti, Sonam, Shivam Kumar and Anju Khode, all hailing from Prayagraj and Baitul. They were en route to conduct a survey in a neighbouring district as part of India 360's preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The police responded promptly to the incident. According to the police station in-charge, Kailash Baria, the overturned truck not only collided with the Bolero but also struck a parked car and another vehicle. The injured were taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

To facilitate the smooth flow of traffic, a crane was called in the night to remove the damaged Bolero and the overturned truck from the accident site.

