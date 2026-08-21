MP: 306 Cartons Of Illicit Liquor Worth Nearly ₹11 Lakh Seized In Alirajpur | representative image

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Alirajpur district on Friday claimed to have seized 306 cartons of illicit liquor, collectively containing around 3,369 bulk litres, from a house in the Sorwa area.

The seized liquor, comprising beer and whisky, has been valued at Rs 10.97 lakh, while vehicles allegedly used for transporting the consignment have also been seized, police said.

The action was taken after Sorwa police received information about a large quantity of illicit liquor being stored at a house in Sarpani Falia of Moriyawada village.

Acting on the tip-off, a police team led by the Sorwa police station in-charge raided the premises and recovered the liquor. The seizure included 216 cartons of beer and 90 cartons of whisky, taking the total to 306 cartons, police said.

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Alirajpur Superintendent of Police Raghuvansh Singh Bhadoria said the seizure was part of the district police's ongoing drive against the illegal liquor trade.

"Acting on specific information, the Sorwa police conducted a raid and recovered a large quantity of illicit liquor. We are investigating the source of the consignment and the network involved in its transportation," Bhadoria said.

Police have registered a case against accused Ramsingh Morya under Sections 34(1) and 34(2) of the Excise Act and launched an investigation.

According to police, the investigation will also focus on identifying other persons involved in procuring, storing and transporting the liquor.

Bhadoria said the police would continue strict action against the illegal liquor trade across the district.

"The campaign against illegal liquor will continue. Those involved in the illegal storage, transportation or sale of liquor will face strict legal action," the SP said.

Police are now investigating the source of the seized consignment and its intended destination to ascertain whether the case is linked to a larger illegal liquor network.

The seizure comes as the Alirajpur police have stepped up enforcement against illicit liquor and other illegal activities in the district, officials said