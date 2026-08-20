Villagers Demand FIR Over Minor’s Alleged Abduction, Threaten Police Station Protest In MP's Alirajpur | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers expressed anger on Wednesday over the alleged abduction of a 14-year-old girl from Kakarwal village under Sondwa police station limits. Led by Tribal Development Council state vice president Mahesh Patel, villagers submitted a memorandum to ASP Jyoti Umth.

According to the girl’s father, Jhimaria alias Kailash, he was returning home with his daughter by bus from Umrali Haat at around 4 pm on Aug 15 when three men on two motorcycles allegedly stopped them and forcibly took the girl.

He alleged that the men assaulted and pushed them and threatened to kill them.

The father also alleged that one of the same men had abducted his daughter earlier. He said he had withdrawn the previous complaint after following Tribal customs and was initially afraid to approach the police this time.

The memorandum contains a serious allegation against Sondwa TI Asha Vamaniya. The father alleged that the TI demanded Rs 50,000, which he paid, but an FIR was not registered. A written application was later submitted after villagers persuaded him.

Mahesh Patel demanded immediate registration of an FIR, arrest of the suspects and safe recovery of the minor.

He warned that if action is not taken promptly, he and villagers would surround the Sondwa police station. Several Tribal leaders and villagers were present during the memorandum submission.