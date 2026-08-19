1,750 Litres Of Ghee Worth ₹6.8 Lakh Seized In Indore, 18 Samples Sent For Lab Tests | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Food Safety Administration officials seized around 1,750 litres of ghee worth Rs 6.80 lakh from a city establishment on Tuesday. The stock comprised two brands manufactured in Gujarat and supplied to Indore.

Officials inspected Maa Baglamukhi Enterprises in Scheme No 51 to check the quality of food products stored and sold there. They found different pack sizes of ghee under the Manthan and Shri Anand brands.

As the products were brought into Madhya Pradesh from another state, officials collected 18 samples from different batches and pack sizes for quality testing.

The samples were sent to a food testing laboratory to check compliance with prescribed safety and quality standards.

Officials also seized around 1,750 litres of ghee, estimated to be worth Rs 6.80 lakh. The stock will remain seized until the laboratory reports are received.

Officials said special inspections are being carried out on ghee supplied to Indore and other parts of Madhya Pradesh from outside the state.

Manufacturers, distribution depots, wholesalers and retailers are being checked and samples collected from different batches.

Action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and relevant rules will be taken based on the laboratory reports. Authorities said the inspection drive will continue and violations will invite legal action.