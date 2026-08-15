Two Arrested For Highway Robbery Near Surlakhedi Bridge, Stolen SUV Recovered In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Rural Police arrested two men in connection with a dacoity on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway near Surlakhedi Bridge in the Kshipra area, police said on Friday.

Police said the stolen goods included two cars, including the complainant's car, and two mobile phones were also seized from the suspects.

SP (Indore Rural) Rajendra Kumar Verma said that the arrested suspects have been identified as Krish Hokam and Sanjay Bhilala, residents of Shajapur district. The robbery took place in the intervening night of Aug 8 on the NH-3 Bypass Road near Surlakhedi Bridge.

After receiving information about the incident, the police started an investigation.

The team examined more than 250 CCTV camera recordings and also collected technical and physical evidence. Based on the investigation, the police identified and arrested the two suspects.

According to the police, the suspects were involved in the robbery and used a car bearing a Chhattisgarh registration number during the crime. The stolen property, a compact SUV and two mobile phones, were later recovered from them.

Police said both suspects have criminal records. Krish has six previous cases registered against him, while Sanjay has two cases.

They are being questioned to find out whether they were involved in other crimes and whether more people were associated with them.

The action was carried out under the guidance of SP Verma and the supervision of additional SP Raj Krishna and SDOP Sanwer Devendra Singh Dhurve.

Kshipra police station in-charge Kailash Solanki, Mangliya police outpost in-charge Satyendra Singh Sidodiya, and the Indore Rural Cyber Cell played an important role in solving the case.

It is noteworthy that complainant Vinod Raghuwanshi of Palakhedi area, along with his three friends, had gone somewhere.

While returning, they stopped at the Surlakhedi bridge to take photos when five men in a car reached there and they threatened them at knifepoint and thrashed them with an iron rod.

Later, they damaged the compact SUV and fled with the car and two mobile phones.

Police book PWD engineer for abetting wife's suicide

Police registered a case against the husband of PWD executive engineer Aarti Yadav following her death due to alleged suicide in the Palasia area, police said on Friday.

Palasia police station in-charge Surendra Singh Raghuwanshi said that Aarti Yadav had attempted suicide by hanging herself at her government residence in the Palasia area a few days ago.

Her husband, Nilesh Yadav, took her to a hospital, where she died during treatment the next day.

Aarti was working as an executive engineer in the PWD, while her husband is also employed with the department as an engineer.

After the incident, Aarti's brother Upendra Jariya alleged that the couple had been facing tension for a long time. Her family approached the police and demanded an investigation and action against those responsible.

Taking the allegations seriously, police formed a team to investigate the case. The team recorded statements of family members and other people connected with the case.

Aarti's parents lived in the Sukhliya area, while her in-laws are from Jhabua. She and Nilesh got married around 15 years ago and have two daughters.

After completing the investigation, Palasia police station staff registered a case against Nilesh Yadav under the relevant section of the BNS and further investigation is underway into the case.