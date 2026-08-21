Sadbhavana Diwas: NSS Volunteers Clean GACC Campus In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Various activities were organised at Prime Minister College of Excellence, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College under the aegis of the National Service Scheme (NSS) to mark Sadbhavana Diwas.

As part of the programme, NSS volunteers carried out a cleanliness drive and beautification activities on the college campus. The volunteers cleaned the premises and spread awareness about the importance of maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

A Sadbhavana pledge was also administered to all the volunteers present. They pledged not to discriminate on the basis of caste, religion, language or region and resolved to uphold the unity and integrity of the country. They also vowed to respect all religions, languages and cultures and promote peace, harmony and social cohesion in society.

Principal Mamta Chandrashekhar, along with faculty members Gyaneshwar Tikhe, Arun Arya and Shanta Chauhan, addressed the volunteers. They highlighted the significance of social harmony, national unity and communal amity, and encouraged students to promote love, brotherhood and cooperation in society.

NSS volunteers participated enthusiastically. The programme aimed to foster cleanliness, social responsibility, national unity and a spirit of harmony among students.