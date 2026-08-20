Indore Guest Faculty Booked For Charging Disabled Students For Free Meals

Indore Guest Faculty Booked For Allegedly Charging Disabled Students For Free Meals |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman guest faculty member was booked for allegedly collecting money from disabled students for meals provided free under a government scheme in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The woman, identified as Indra Jatav, wife of Anil Jatav and a resident of Rajiv Awas Vihar, is a guest faculty member at an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Indore’s Hira Nagar area.

Police registered a case of criminal breach of trust following a complaint by Anju Kohli and directions from a court.

Suspect allegedly collected ₹2k -₹3k monthly

Hira Nagar police station in-charge Sushil Patel said Jatav was working as a guest faculty member at the institute.

Under a government scheme, disabled students studying at the institute are provided free meals.

However, Jatav allegedly collected between ₹2,000 and ₹3,000 from students every month for the food.

Police said she allegedly took advantage of the institute’s mess remaining closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

She reportedly collected ₹500 to ₹700 from each student on the pretext of arranging meals on those days.

Disabled student approaches court

A disabled woman student approached the court through her lawyer over the alleged collection of money. Following the court’s direction, Hira Nagar police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Jatav.

Jatav has not yet been arrested. Police are investigating the allegations and collecting further evidence.