DAVV Student Poll Protest Turns Violent, Gate Damaged; 10 Booked In Indore | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tension escalated at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya’s (DAVV) RNT Marg campus on Wednesday after a student protest demanding immediate union elections turned chaotic.

Protesters allegedly tore down the university’s main channel gate, damaged property near the statue of Maa Ahilya and forced their way into the campus, prompting police to register an FIR against 10 students, including student leader Virendra Singh Gurjar.

The protest, led by Gurjar, began with a bicycle rally from IPS Academy to the RNT Marg campus. Students demanded that union elections be held in September and the dates announced immediately.

They said union elections provide a platform for addressing student grievances and ensuring representation.

As protesters moved towards the Vice Chancellor’s office, university employees tried to block their entry, leading to heated arguments and brief scuffles.

Following the commotion, Vice Chancellor Rakesh Singhai met student representatives and accepted their memorandum.

Student leaders claimed Singhai verbally assured them that elections would be held in September, but the university has made no formal announcement.

Protesters threatened to intensify their agitation if the dates are not announced soon. Many left their bicycles on the campus before dispersing.

Police Action And Investigation

Following a complaint by the university administration, police registered an FIR against 10 students, including Gurjar.

Police are also investigating allegations that a black car was brought to the campus early during the protest and its registration plates were changed inside the university premises.

Police and the university administration are examining CCTV footage to verify the allegation and determine the circumstances surrounding the vehicle.