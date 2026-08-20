German Woman Allegedly Harassed At Indore's Gandhi Hall, Security Guard Arrested | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A German national visiting Indore was allegedly harassed by a security guard at Gandhi Hall in the MG Road area, police said on Wednesday. Police registered an FIR on her complaint and arrested the accused.

MG Road police station in-charge Vijay Singh Sisodiya told Free Press that the 35-year-old woman, originally from Berlin, Germany, lives in Delhi and had arrived in Indore a day earlier for sightseeing.

She was taking photographs at Gandhi Hall with a companion when security guard Deepak Meena, a resident of Sehore district, allegedly made inappropriate comments and behaved indecently with her.

The woman objected, following which people gathered at the spot. She initially did not want to lodge a complaint, but agreed after police spoke to her about taking action against the accused.

Meena was arrested, produced before a court and sent to jail. The woman, who works as a developer for a German company in Delhi, told police that she was doing a photo shoot when Meena allegedly approached her from behind and made obscene gestures.

FLASHBACK

The incident comes less than a year after two Australian women cricketers were allegedly harassed near Indore’s Khajrana Road on Oct 23, 2025.

The players, who were in the city for the Women’s World Cup, were walking from their hotel towards a nearby café when a man on a motorcycle allegedly followed them and touched one of them inappropriately.

Police had arrested the accused, Aqeel, after forming teams from five police stations. He was again arrested on Aug 13 in connection with an 11-year-old murder case involving a minor boy in the Khajrana area.