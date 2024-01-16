MP: 30 Students, Teachers Injured In Honey Bee Attack During Picnic

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Over 30 school kids and teachers were injured after they were attacked by the swarm of bees during their outdoor field trip. The sudden attack caused panic and chaos as the children and teachers desperately tried to escape the aggressive bees. Medical assistance was immediately called, and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The matter was reported in the Thathar Khamla region on Tuesday afternoon when the school kids, along with their teachers and forest department employees, were present at Sita Cave, a place of historical and natural beauty, during their annual expedition trip under their Anubhuti Camp. Under this scheme, on Tuesday, 60 students from classes IX to X from three schools in the town, including Kendriya Vidyalaya, Lalbagh School, and Government Higher Secondary School Lalbagh, were taken to Sita Cave.

One teacher from each school and half a dozen forest department personnel also went along. The expedition aimed to provide the students with a firsthand experience of the region's rich history and biodiversity. As they explored the Sita Cave, they were attacked by the bees.

Stampede before meal

The accompanying teachers said that the group of students had left the city at 8 am on Tuesday. After about two hours, they reached Sita Cave, located in the forest with a natural spring. Forest workers introduced the children to the historical importance of this place. Besides, other activities were also conducted. At around 3 pm, everyone was gathering for an afternoon meal, during which suddenly the bees attacked. Due to this, there was a stampede there. Whoever felt safe ran there. In this chaos, a forest worker fell, causing a fracture in his leg. Bees have stung the students on their faces, hands, and other parts. Due to which their faces have become swollen. However, no one's condition is said to be serious.

Some treated in Nimbola

It is said that it takes about an-hour-and-a-half to get out of this inaccessible area of the forest. After the bee attack, somehow the students were first taken to Nimbola Health Centre. Here, after first aid, the minor injured students were sent home. While about 20 have been admitted to the district hospital. DFO Vijay Singh and other officials have asked to inquire about the condition of the injured students and others and ask the doctors for better treatment.