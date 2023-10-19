MP: 3 Women Go Their Ways To Impress Masses

Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Electioneering has gained pace in Gun district's Chachoda Assembly constituency as Congress, BJP and AAP have declared candidates for 2023 Vidhan Sabha elections.

Congress has fielded senior party leader and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh’s younger brother and sitting MLA Laxman Singh while BJP’s candidate is Priyanka Meena. The entry of Mamta Meena contesting on AAP ticket has made the contest interesting. Mamta joined AAP recently after BJP denied ticket to her.

The three candidates have embarked on a door-to-door contact besides addressing public meetings. Their spouses are equally involved in wooing masses.

Chhoti Rani seen as symbol of change & progress

Chhoti Rani aka Rubina Singh of Raghogarh royalty is campaigning for her husband Laxman Singh. She has been visiting villages for past one week to seek votes for husband. On Tuesday, she campaigned in Kumbhraj area wherein she visited Sagar ka Dera, Dham Wala Dera and Mahua Wala Dera.

While interacting with villagers, she listens to their problems and promises solutions. Her presence has generated excitement among residents who see her as a symbol of change and progress. As she continues to visit more villages, Rubina Singh's efforts will impact the poll outcome to a considerable extent, observers said.

Priyanka campaigns in style

This time, BJP has expressed confidence in new face. BJP declared Priyanka Meena Penchi as candidate in the first list declared a month back. Since then, she has been campaigning in the area.

Her way to impress voters is different. Sometimes, she is seen making earthen lamps with Prajapati community members and at times, she is busy harvesting soybean in fields. She makes rangoli with women. At other places, she cuts grass with lawnmower.

Priyanka campaigns for five days a week, spending one day each in five development blocks of Assembly constituency. Her unique approach to campaigning has drawn public attention.

By participating in different activities, she aims to connect with people from all walks of life and address the diverse needs of her potential constituents.

BJP rebel Mamta Meena on tour

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Mamta Meena has been constantly touring the area. Her husband Raghuveer Meena, a retired IPS officer, is also meeting people. Couple campaigns in different areas. On Tuesday, Mamta visited 14 villages in Mrigavas Mandal.

She delivered speech from atop tableaux, to which some people objected as they said it was violation of election norms. The incident has sparked a debate on ethical conduct of candidates during campaigning.

(With inputs from Rajesh Paliya)