MP: 3 Killed, 3 Critical As Car Collides With Truck In Neemuch

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Three people were killed, and three others were seriously injured after a car collided with a moving truck near the Kheda intersection on the Neemuch bypass on Monday late at night.

According to details, six people were traveling in the car en route to the Sanwalia Ji temple situated on the Chittorgarh–Udaipur Highway in Rajasthan after attending a wedding ceremony when their vehicle collided with the truck from behind.

The fatal collision resulted in the car being torn apart and extensively damaged. Narendra Singh, Omprakash, Kachrulal, and Sanjay died on the spot. Sanjay, Shailendra, and Dheeraj sustained injuries and were rushed to the government hospital in Neemuch. Later, they were referred to Udaipur for further medical care.

The victims, hailing from the Alot tehsil of Ratlam district, had attended a friend's wedding in Thamguradia village when they spontaneously decided to visit Sanwaliyaji for darshan. They left by car at 10 pm after attending the wedding when tragedy struck.

The news of the accident has plunged the families of the deceased into mourning. The deceased were the sole sons of their parents.

Narendra Singh's father had already passed away. He was the sole support for his mother and wife. Narendra Singh and Deepesh Patidar were both married. Among them, Narendra got married only a few months ago, and his wife was also pregnant.