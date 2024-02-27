MP: 25 Passengers Injured As Bus Collides With Dumper In Khandwa

Representative Image |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic accident, at least 25 passengers were injured, one of them critically after a passenger bus in which they were travelling rammed into the dumper truck in near bypass culvert of National Highway near CV Raman College on Tuesday morning.

The accident reported at 7 am on the Indore Road near Chaigaonmakhan village. Reportedly, The private bus (Jaiswal bus), en route to Indore with approximately 30 passengers collided head-on with dumper on culvert.

On being informed, Chhaigaonmakhan police along with two 108 ambulances and Dial 100 personnel deployed. Over 25 passengers suffered injuries, out of 20, an elderly person suffered a severe head injury.

The bus driver cited poor visibility on the bridge under construction, exacerbated by the darkness as cause of the accident. The bus went out of control after hitting the dumper and deviate from the highway.

Injured identified as Virendra Singh Takali, Vijay Uike, Prakash Chaurasia, Pranab Chaure, Bhim Wankhede, Sheikh Shehzad, Bhavesh Bakshi, Sonu Joshi, Kusum Atre and Sia Das and transported to district hospital. A case was registered in the matter and investigation is on. Further information into the matter is still awaited.