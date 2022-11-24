e-Paper Get App
MP: 2 kids die after dilapidated electricity pole falls on them, family had complained about it year ago

An application was submitted by the relatives to the electricity department almost a year ago for removing the pole as it posed a risk to the neighbouring residents. However, no action was taken.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 01:08 PM IST
The kids were playing near the pole when the incident happened | FP Photo
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a heart wrenching incident, two kids died after an electricity pole fell on them in Ghattiya tehsil of Ujjain district on Wednesday evening. The kids, Nidhi (2) and Deep Pal (6)  were playing near the pole when the incident happened at around 6:00 p.m.

After the incident, the children, who were residents of Ralayta village, were taken to a hospital in nearby Ghosla village by their parents. They were referred to Ujjain, where the doctors declared both kids dead.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Ujjain District Hospital for postmortem.

Karni Sena did chakkajam in Ghattiya

Karni Sena holds protests; demands compensation

Karni Sena and relatives of the kids gheraoed the district hospital in Ujjain on Thursday. They also met the SDM and have put forth a demand of providing a financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh each to the next of kin of the children. Karni Sena has also demanded strict action against officials of the electricity department, namely, lineman Mangilal and sub-engineer supervisor Navneet Mirothe, who are at fault for taking two innocent lives.

‘We had complained about the dilapidated pole a year ago’

Relatives of the kids have claimed that the pole was in a dilapidated condition and had bent towards one side. An application was submitted by the relatives to the electricity department almost a year ago for removing the pole as it posed a risk to the neighbouring residents. However, no action was taken. 

The relatives said, “We even have papers from the complaint that we filed. But no one listened to us. Even after the incident, we informed sub-engineer supervisor Navneet Mirothe and lineman Mangilal, but they remained negligent. They did not reach the spot despite the information and neither the power supply was stopped.”

