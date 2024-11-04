MP: 2 B.tech Students Killed, 4 Injured As Speeding Car Rams Into Moving Container

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two Btech students were killed while four sustained injuries after their speeding car rammed into a moving container truck turning at Dewas Naka Square. All are fourth year students at Vellore Institute of Technology and are native of different states.

They had gathered in the city after celebrating Diwali to meet their friend in the city. The incident occurred at 4:45 am when they were traveling from Indore to Bhopal and their car rammed into the moving container. Lasudia police station in-charge Taresh Soni said that the car (MP 04 CX 0578) lost control and crashed into the container truck.

Dhairya Bhardwaj (21), a native of Muzaffarnagar, UP, died at the spot, while Shreyansh Singh (20), a native of Ghaziabad, succumbed to injuries during treatment. Rohit Puniya (21) a native of

Churu, Rajasthan and Abhay Verma (21), a native of Noida are in critical condition and are on ventilator, while Vinayak Singh (21), a native of Mirzapur and Mohit Jat (21), a native of Churu, Rajasthan sustained minor injuries. The students had gathered in the city on Sunday to meet their friend Rajvardhan and had stayed in the hotel at night. The next morning, they were returning to their college VIT Bhopal, when they met with the accident.

ACP Aditya Patle said that the car was speeding, making it difficult for the driver to control, leading to the collision. Preliminary investigation suggested the container driver was not at fault; he had been turning the vehicle at the Square when the speeding car rammed into it from behind.

The police said that loud music was playing in the car at the time of the crash, and the vehicle was severely mangled and required the use of iron rods to extricate the students. Following the incident, the container driver fled the scene and both vehicles were seized by the police.