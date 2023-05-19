MP: 161 kg poppy straw powder packed in tea packets seized from truck tyres in Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In continuance of Anti-Drug operations, a team of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) officers from Neemuch, intercepted a tractor-trolley at Jawad circle on Jawad - Bawal Road in Jawad tehsil of Neemuch district and recovered a total of 161.650 kilograms of poppy straw (Doda Chura) powder.

The entire consignment was packed in 695 “Mother CTC” brand Tea Packets and nine transparent polythene packets (total 704 packets) and 0.100 kilograms of Opium on Thursday.

According to information, CBN officials after receiving specific intelligence that a tractor trolley would be carrying poppy straw from Jawad towards Uttar Pradesh via Rajasthan.

Strict surveillance on the suspected route was kept and, after successful vehicle identification, it was intercepted.

On sustained questioning, the vehicle's occupant revealed that Poppy Straw powder was concealed in eight tyres kept in a trolley.

As it was not possible to search the vehicle on the road due to safety and security issues, it was brought to the CBN office. After reaching the CBN office, the vehicle was thoroughly searched and a total of 161.650 kilograms of poppy straw powder was packed in 695 “Mother CTC” brand Tea Packets and nine transparent polythene packets (a total of 704 packets) and 0.100 Kgs Opium concealed in eight tyres were recovered.

During questioning the driver revealed the details of the suppliers as well as the receivers at the destination of the contraband.

Immediately follow-up teams were dispatched and, four persons along with one Hyundai Santro car, one Maruti Ritz car and one motorcycle were also detained. After completion of legal formalities, the recovered illicit Poppy Straw (Doda Chura) and Opium along with one Hyundai Santro car, one Maruti Ritz car & one motorcycle have been seized and five persons have been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

In another operation, officers of CBN, Singoli and Neemuch on specific intelligence, searched a suspected house in Kesarkhedi village of Kapasan tehsil at Chittorgarh district and recovered 4.5 kilogram Opium on Friday.

